What local leaders are saying about Kim Gardner after response to crash

ST. LOUIS — As a 17-year-old Tennessee girl remains in a St. Louis hospital after a crash, the city's top prosecutor is facing political backlash for her office's response to the incident and the suspect's previous cases.

Janae Edmondson and her family were walking back to their hotel in downtown St. Louis Saturday when 21-year-old Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson. Edmundson was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but her legs had to be amputated.

In the days following the crash, the I-Team learned Riley was out on bond awaiting trial for a 2020 armed robbery at the time of the crash. The I-Team also learned he had violated the terms of his bond at least 50 times, but the circuit attorney's office did not ask for his bond to be revoked.

In response to the ongoing coverage of the case, Gardner's office released the following statement:

“A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that there are those who chose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family and ensure that justice is served.”

That statement and the response overall from Gardern's office have elected officials and local leaders from both sides of the aisle responding. Many have called the case emblematic of the dysfunction in Gardner's office and some state and local leaders have also called for her resignation.

Mayor Tishaura Jones (D)

"Take some accountability," Jones said at an improvised press availability Wednesday. "Accountability isn't weak. Accountability isn't pointing fingers. Accountability is when something goes wrong, you take accountability, say 'This is my mess up,' and, 'How can we work together to fix it?'"

She later tweeted more statements:

St. Louis has come together to pray for Janae Edmondson and her loved ones. Her family is living every parent’s worst nightmare: that their child will become a victim of senseless, horrific violence. (1/4) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) February 22, 2023

We’re still gathering facts about the case, but one thing is clear:



Circuit Attorney Gardner must immediately improve the way her office is run to keep St. Louis safe. We, as a city, must get better at working together with all our partners to help St. Louisans feel safe. (2/4) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) February 22, 2023

The system failed, and it must be fixed. Our Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to pull together the Circuit Attorney’s Office and judicial partners to review the process that led up to this preventable tragedy & stop something like this from happening again. (3/4) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) February 22, 2023

I hope the Circuit Attorney recognizes that seeking accountability and change is not “pointing fingers.”



If she cannot do so, then she must do some serious soul-searching about her future as circuit attorney because she has lost the trust of the people. (4/4) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) February 22, 2023

Greater St. Louis Inc.

“The events that harmed Janae Edmonson were tragic, and first and foremost, our thoughts are with her and her family. The criminal justice system must fully investigate and prosecute this crime and hold the perpetrator accountable.

“This crime was as preventable as it is tragic. While this tragedy may serve as a turning point in the efforts to strengthen public safety, it only highlights the lingering issues that have gone unaddressed for far too long. We need immediate action. These issues are not new, and solving them requires all of us stepping up and coming together as one metro to develop a regional strategy to reduce crime and strengthen public safety. The ongoing failures of the Circuit Attorney’s office – with regard to the individual involved in this case as well as a litany of other cases that have not been brought to justice – are unforgiveable.”

Alderman Mike Gras (D)

“This disfunction cannot continue,” Alderman Mike Gras says. “For the good of our city, I am calling on Circuit Attorney Gardner to resign.” pic.twitter.com/p2iMIgdkXF — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 22, 2023

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer (D)

A senseless, preventable tragedy. Everyone involved in the criminal justice system needs to do their job and own their mistakes. https://t.co/KHWAO4YTLY — Anne Schweitzer (@Schweitzer88) February 22, 2023

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vollmer (D)

"I can't see how she can defend herself," Alderman Joe Vollmer (D-Ward 10) said of Gardner. "This is a calamity. If she cared about the city of St. Louis, she would resign. There's no ownership. I can't believe she's in office, but she's been elected."

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R)

Kim Gardner is incompetent and grossly unfit to hold her office.



She should resign or I will systematically and aggressively work with my colleagues in the #MOLeg to ensure her incompetence isn’t putting more lives in danger.



The people of #STL deserve better and Missouri… https://t.co/25CUxWMtN4 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) February 22, 2023

Missouri Rep. Rasheen Aldridge (D)

I’m disappointed in Circuit Attorney Gardner’s tone-deaf response that focuses more on herself than the young woman whose life has been irrevocably changed. I hope she reflects on what her office did wrong and how she can do better in the future so others can visit our great city… https://t.co/9SV4azxC2t pic.twitter.com/Y2izmsa3aT — Rep Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (He/Him) (@RepSheenBean) February 22, 2023

Missouri Rep. Raychel Proudie (D)