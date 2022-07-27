Who is Eric Schmitt?

Schmitt is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. He is the attorney general in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Eric Schmitt is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The primary is August 2. One Republican will go on to face candidates of other parties in the general election in November.

Missouri's Attorney General Schmitt has leveraged the powers of his state office to generate earned media buzz in his ongoing effort to score points with the pro-Trump wing of the Republican primary voter base.

Schmitt’s made-for-TV lawsuits filed against school districts, the country of China, and local Missouri governments were widely scorned by the legal community and were unsuccessful in court, but they may gone a long way toward earning him regular appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show on the Fox News Channel.

The publicity boost may have helped him win the donor primary, too, as his campaign hauled in more than $3.5 million in contributions. Schmitt’s campaign ads featured him using props like a baseball bat and a blow torch.

Schmitt’s campaign has ignored multiple requests to answer questions for the 5 On Your Side voter guide.

