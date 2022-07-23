Heated protest ensues during Eric Schmitt, Ted Cruz rally in Cottleville

A man and a woman were removed by police for shouting during Cruz's remarks at the event.

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — A wave of Republican supporters packed out a venue in Cottleville to cheer on Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his race for a seat in the U.S. Senate and sparked protests on Friday.

People rushed into the “Rally for Missouri” event at the Piazza Messina and wore “Vote Schmitt for Senate,” “USA,” and “Make Missouri Great Again” shirts and hats.

Schmitt, who has led a very Trump-like campaign, has been a hot commodity in the GOP after he sued President Biden's administration over border policies and took a stance against school districts over masking and critical race theory.

“We need proven conservative fighters, reinforcements in Washington who are going to save this county," the Republican leader said.

“Are we a country that believes in election integrity or not? Absolutely. Are we a country that believes that Lord Fauci and his minions can lock us down? No" Schmitt addressed the crowd.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who joined Schmitt at the occasion, stated he held Democratic leadership in Washington responsible for the nation's downfalls.

“Inflation is skyrocketing. Crime is skyrocketing, we're seeing murder rates, carjacking rights, all going through the roof," Sen. Cruz said.



"Ted Cruz has blood on its hands” was belted out in the crowd during Cruz’s remarks.

A man and woman were then thrown out by Cottleville police.

Meanwhile, a different rally and different energy ensued outside the venue during and after the event as protestors rolled out of the parking lot.

Community activists and Schmitt supporters went head to head in heated exchanges.

"I'm amped right now because even in our altercation with police. We saw the oppressive disparities right there in person," said JD Dixon, founder of Empire 13, a grassroots community activist organization.

Demonstrators held signs, beat drums, and chanted to call for human, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights.

“We're all coming together in solidarity and that's why we're here because Ted Cruz and Eric Schmitt. The ideologies that they push are white supremacist ideologies," Dixon continued.

Sasha Zemmel with the Human Rights Collective STL said she felt angry but inspired and disappointed but hopeful

"Just hoping that we can use this energy and momentum to change laws. To get our rights back. To get justice because there's no justice right now,” Zemmel said.

Schmitt has served as the 43rd Attorney General of Missouri since 2019. He previously served as the 46th State Treasurer of Missouri from 2017 to 2019.