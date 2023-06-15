Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert dies after battle with cancer

Eckert was the second-longest-serving mayor in the city's history. He was 67.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Mark Eckert, the second-longest-serving mayor in the history of Belleville, Illinois, died Wednesday after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Eckert was elected mayor in 2005 after serving as an alderman for seven years. He served four terms as mayor and on numerous community, education and business boards.

A biography from the city said he was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. He and his wife, Rita, have run Eckert Florist in Belleville for 23 years.

"His passion for our city, its residents, and the many organizations he played a key role in was unwavering," Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory said in a statement. "I would also like to express my deepest condolences to his wife Rita, his children, and his grandchildren. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers”

Gregory also talked about Eckert's deep passion for the city and its growth.

"I remember one night getting a call that he was in the alleys picking up any trash before the art show because he didn't want anybody to get the wrong impression of Belleville," she said.

The former alderman's passion for Belleville shined through his support for area non-profits, such as Catholic Urban Programs and the Franklin Neighborhood Association. He has been involved as a boy scout leader for many years.

"That's what he wanted to see was just that strong connectivity of the entire community. Not only the city being strong, but our business community working stronger too and marrying those together to make it strong in what it is today so we can last another hundred years," said Wendy Pfeil, president and CEO of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

The former mayor backed street innovation during his tenure so that businesses like Bennie's Pizza Pub on Main Street could thrive.

"Having this beautiful streetscape where you can have restaurants with outside dining and all that even now in moving forward that's going to benefit us for a long time," owner Bennie Parr said.

Eckert made sure everyone he led felt like family.

"He may have not always agreed with every person in this community but he felt it was always the best for this community. On a personal level, Bicentennial Park. Developing that park," said Jason Polle, director of public works.

City clerk Jennifer Meyer said she had known Eckert since she was a teenager.

"In 2012, I decided I needed to take a different path and I went to him and told him that. And in true Mark fashion, he hugged me and he said, 'I am here to support you and whatever you need to do for you. You're still family.'"

Meyer also talked about Eckert and his family's role as members of Belleville Sister Cities, Inc., which promotes cultural, social and business exchanges with the citizens of Paderborn, Germany.

Eckert is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ on Sunday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.