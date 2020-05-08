Galloway wins Democratic nomination for Missouri governor's race

Galloway is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who took over in 2018 when former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the Missouri primary election (all times local):

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Democratic nomination for Missouri governor.

Galloway, 38, faced four other Democrats with little statewide name recognition. She was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate currently in statewide office and the only candidate to have won a statewide campaign previously.

Galloway is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who served as lieutenant governor until taking over in 2018 when former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal.

She has criticized Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not doing enough to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Galloway previously served as Boone County treasurer. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to be state auditor after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.

She ran a successful campaign to serve a full term as auditor in 2018. Her time expires in 2023.