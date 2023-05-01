Groups rally inside Illinois State Capitol for bill to ban assault weapons

The bill would also raise the age to legally buy and own a firearm from 18 to 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chanting erupted from the Illinois State Capitol’s rotunda as groups called for gun safety bans on Thursday.

Mothers, students and survivors filled the circle as Illinois legislators moved through this week’s lame-duck session.

One of the pieces of legislation leaders will vote on is House Bill 5855, or the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.”

It would ban assault-style style weapons and magazines that hold over 10 bullets in Illinois. The bill would also raise the age to legally buy and own a firearm from 18 to 21.

One of the youngest voices to take the podium during Thursday's rally was Lyric Harris. She told 5 On Your Side she had lost several family members and friends to gun violence.

“It's affecting my community. Black, brown, white. We're all the same regardless. It's affecting the fact that we can't walk outside and feel safe,” Harris said.

She's with BRAVE Youth Leaders out of Chicago, a group that gives teens an outlet and space to express themselves, other than killing.

"We're trying to help kids understand that you can be accepted. You don't have to go to violence,” Harris continued.

Maria Pike lost her son in 2012 in Chicago when he was killed while trying to park in his new apartment building. She has been advocating for safer communities on a state and local level ever since.

“Time made its way to my understanding of inner-city gun violence, and I decided that I had to be part of the solution and not the problem,” Pike said.

In Illinois, firearm deaths climbed by 43% from 2015 to 2020, the second largest increase among states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In 2022, seven people were killed and dozens were hurt when a shooter opened fire during a parade in Highland Park on top of everyday shootings.

Rep. Bob Morgan, the chief sponsor of the bill, addressed the crowd saying “you have all been activating and advocating and fighting gun safety legislation for years. We have never been more close.”

Gun rights advocates and 2nd Amendment supporters have held the bill goes too far and many parts of the bill are unconstitutional.

“Any bill in any form that’s run right now during lame-duck or in the next session is not going to be constitutionally sound,” said Sen. Terri Bryant.

Many groups have said they plan to file lawsuits in federal court if the bill is passed.