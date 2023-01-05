Man admits to shooting, killing security guard in Metro East bank robbery

During the 2021 bank heist, the robbers gave the teller a note saying, "I got a bomb strapped to my chest, put all the money in or everyone die."

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One of two St. Louis men charged in a fatal Metro East bank robbery in 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard during the incident.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in a United States District Court to fatally shooting a security guard while robbing First Bank in East St. Louis.

According to court documents, Quinn and Brinkley entered the bank located at 350 River Park Drive at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Wearing masks, the pair approached the teller and displayed a demand note. The note read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.” After receiving the cash, the two men ran toward the door, according to court documents.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, the victim was identified as Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois. He was working at the bank as a security guard and tried to stop the men, but Quinn pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head. Horn died at the scene of the robbery.

The robbers then got away in a white Lexus sedan.

According to the release, bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect. By 2 p.m. the following day, the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis.

Agents executed a search warrant at the home and found a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills that were taken during the bank robbery, and clothing that matched what the robbers wore, according to the release. They also found the getaway car outside the home.

U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe provided a statement that said:

“Vicious acts of armed violence in our communities are intolerable. The U.S. Attorney’s office is prepared to pursue justice in honor of the life lost, and I commend the FBI and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to improve public safety and remove dangerous individuals from society.”

FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz also provided a statement that said:

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners acted swiftly, working around the clock, to quickly arrest the individuals responsible for the robbery and tragic death of Mr. Horn. While the violent act will have a lifelong impact, we hope the justice that is to come will bring some level of comfort for the employees, friends, and family of the victim.”

Brinkley pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge and is set to appear in court on Jan. 11. Quinn could spend his life in prison while Brinkley could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.