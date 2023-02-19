2-car crash in downtown St. Louis leaves teen pedestrian critically injured

A car ran a yield sign and was struck in downtown St. Louis. The car then flipped and struck a 16-year-old who was walking in the area.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by a car while she was walking in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

St. Louis police said the crash that left the teen injured started when a 2023 Audi Q5 drove through a yield sign at the intersection of St. Charles Street and North 11th at about 8:40 p.m.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu struck the Audi as it was coming through the intersection and sent the Audi crashing into a parked car and the 16-year-old girl walking in the area. The car flipped onto its roof before coming to a stop.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police said the two women in the Malibu and the driver of the Audi were all injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were minor.

The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old man, was arrested.