These are the Republicans who could run for Roy Blunt's seat in 2022

Blunt announced Monday he is not seeking re-election in 2022

MISSOURI, USA — In a video statement released Monday morning, Missouri’s senior U.S. Senator addressed his decision not to seek re-election.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have,” said Blunt, “I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.”

Anita Manion — UMSL Assistant Professor of Political Science and 5 On Your Side Political analyst — reacted to a statement that Senator Blunt had taken some heat for not going to bat for former President Trump after the election.

“Right,” said Manion, “I think, too, Sen. Blunt was part of the committee that put on the Inauguration and was a visible face at that event, affirming that President Biden was a legitimately-elected president, which is not a popular position with over half of Trump voters. And that’s a lot of Missourians.”

Among Republicans who might run for Blunt’s seat, Manion includes former Gov. Eric Greitens, Rep. Ann Wagner, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Manion also points out Blunt sat on the very powerful Senate Rules Committee, and any new senator to come in is not likely to carry as much clout.

“We also know Sen. Josh Hawley has maybe frayed the relationships with current Senate leadership on the Republican side,” she added, “so that might mean our new senator from Missouri might not have so much power in the Senate.”