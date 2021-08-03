Sen. Roy Blunt not running in 2022

"There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate"

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday morning he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Blunt, 71, has served in the Senate since 2011 and previously served as a congressman and Missouri secretary of state.

“After 14 general election victories – three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections – I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” he said in the announcement video.

Blunt went on to thank Missourians, those who voted for him and those who didn't, for giving him the opportunity to "work for you and a better future for our state and country."

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate. Another lesson I learned here: FINISH STRONG, and I intend to. Thanks for giving me the chance to work for you," he said.