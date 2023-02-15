'It breaks my heart' | After a lack of state help, Jefferson Co. family puts pause on fostering more children

"Having caseworkers when you need them would've absolutely helped. We need to be doing more for these families," Marissa Frank said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On a chilly winter day, Marissa Frank plays with her kids inside their cozy Festus, Missouri, home.

Marissa said it warms her heart to see her two children playing and giggling. Most importantly, she said she's happy they are safe and protected.

It's a desire she wants for all kids.

Marissa told 5 On Your Side she is devoted to her kids and the foster children she oversees.

Two years ago, Marissa and her partner became foster parents, right after tying the knot. Since then, they've had nine different foster children stay with them.

"Honestly, I did not grow up the best. I needed extra people to help me out, so when the opportunity came up, I felt like I should," Marissa said.

But the couple was also greeted with some unexpected challenges.

"We've gone the last five months without a visit from a caseworker. I've been completely ghosted with a child not even in my custody," Marissa said.

The goal is for a caseworker to check in every month.

Marissa soon learned about the issues brewing in Missouri's Children's Division foster care system, the staffing shortages and high caseloads.

"With the kiddo we had at the time, he had four caseworkers during a period of eight months," she said. "I don't want to blame the caseworkers because what do you do when you have 40 kids? They can only do as much as they can, but yeah, it's really hard when you can't get a hold of anyone."

She told 5 On Your Side wishes more could have been done.

"I, unfortunately, look back and think I could have done more for these kiddos," she said with tears in her eyes. "It breaks my heart, I had no expertise. If I had been better prepared, I could have been there more for the kiddos in my care."

Tim Hite used to work for the Children's Division for nine years and left in 2021. He said the lack of staff is a big reason for the shortfalls.

"I would typically see workers were pulled from the foster unit into hotlines or case management units because that had to be done, and that is priority and other areas get neglected," he said. "When you think of a foster family in training and communications, sometimes there is a gap there, and it comes back to the workers not having the time that they need or the caseloads are so large ... How can get they get back to everyone?"

He said more training should be given to the foster families, as well.

Hite told 5 On Your Side when foster parents are exasperated on what to do or when they don't get that communication, it's an added strain.

"When foster parents aren’t adequately prepared to understand trauma or what happens with that then you see that trickle down effect. You see placement changes or families that have become foster parents quitting because they don't how to handle it," Hite said.

And that's the case for Marissa now. She said, April 6 will be the last day for their last placement. The couple is ready to take a break.

"It's bittersweet. I would love to continue to foster. Having caseworkers when you need them would've absolutely helped. We need to be doing more for these families," she shared.

In the meantime, Marissa's home will still be a safe space. It will become a respite home, which temporarily helps with children in foster care. It offers relief to foster parents who need time to themselves or have an emergency situation.

While Marissa puts a pause on fostering, she always plans to be a champion for change.

She shared, "I hope to come back to foster care, I really do. I wanted to help change a system that I knew was broken. I've come to the realization that you need a bunch of other people in order to change a system."

This is part two of a four-part series on Missouri's foster care system. For the remaining two, 5 On Your Side will share resources in the area and solutions that are on the way.