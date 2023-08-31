Sponsored: Elevate your next outdoor event with Picture Perfect Potty Company

This local business is upping the game when it comes to outdoor event restroom facilities.

ST. LOUIS — Are you in need of restrooms for your next outdoor event? There is a new local business working to elevate the outdoor restroom experience.

Introducing the Picture Perfect Potty Company.

Brooke Reed started the business when she noticed a need for luxury restrooms at outdoor events.

"I built a bathroom that I would like to use when I'm dressed up for a wedding," Reed says. "If you were going to have bathrooms in the background while people are snapping pictures at your wedding, do you want an eyesore of a blue or green or fluorescent yellow plastic box in the background? Or do you want something that's pretty and that looks like it could fit in anywhere, something picture perfect?"

The restroom trailer offers all the comforts of an indoor bathroom such as touchless faucets, flushing porcelain toilets, A/C and heat, and it is fully off-grid capable. But this is not just any luxury restroom trailer.

"So safety, there's big lights outside, there's steps, there's handrails that are extended so that people can get up the steps. Nobody's going to be tripping and falling in the dark. And then as far as esthetics go, it's pretty," Reed says.

If you’re in need of a Porta Potty for your next outdoor event, it might be time to upscale to the Picture Perfect Potty Company. From corporate events, weddings, family reunions, birthday parties, backyard barbecues, they can serve events up to 350 people.

For booking or further information, call 314-492-7772 (PPPC) or pictureperfectpotty.com.

