Sponsored by Promise Community Homes: Giving Hope Through Homes

Promise Homes is a nonprofit in the St. Louis area here to help answer "what's next?" for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Promise Community Homes is a nonprofit organization that provides safe, secure, and affordable housing to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the St. Louis Area.

The nonprofit is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

The milestone year includes more than $1 million in renovations and updates to their homes in 2023.

You can help support the mission by donating or volunteering for the cause.

For more information, visit PromiseCommunityHomes.org.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY PROMISE COMMUNITY HOMES. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.