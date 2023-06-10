Sponsored: Meet the family behind Rollup Ice Cream & Eatery

The Oakville destination specializes in rolled ice cream rolled sandwiches and wraps, bubble teas, lemonade, milk teas, and more.

OAKVILLE, Mo. — Sisters, Robyn and Shelli Tribble opened rollup ice cream and eatery just last month. The Oakville destination specializes in rolled ice cream rolled sandwiches and wraps, bubble teas, lemonade, milk teas, and more.

The process of roll up ice cream is simple: Roll it out and roll it up! You start with either a vanilla or chocolate cream base, or sorbet, and you put it on a frozen grill along with your ingredients, and then "you spread it in a square box and let the ice cream freeze it while you're spreading it on the machine. Once it's frozen then you start the process," Shelli said. "It takes a lot of endurance. You're chopping a lot throughout the day and doing locomotion. I'm getting a lot stronger."

And she’s not the only Tribble rolling ice cream! It’s a family affair at Rollup Ice Cream and Eatery!

"Being a family owned business, we wanted to make it fun for the family. My oldest sister works here part time, and two of her, both of her daughters work here. And my oldest niece's daughter works here. So we do have quite the family going on right now," Robyn said.

Even Dad stopped by for lunch! There's a variety of food options at Rollup.

"We have excellent chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders. We have a selection of quarter pounder hot dogs, we have our scoop fries and a lot of different size choices," Shelli said.

Beyond the delicious dishes, dining at RollUp Ice Cream and Eatery means joining a family.

"Makes me feel great that he's (dad) so proud of us, too. He was a great example in life and we've taken all the life lessons him and my mom have given us and we were able to build a business." Shelli said.

"We're proud of him too," Robyn said.

Rollup Ice Cream and Eatery is located at 4551 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129. For more information, visit rollupicecream.com.

