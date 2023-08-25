Sponsored: Neighbors Credit Union and Operation Food Search kick off 'Tackle Hunger' and 'Tailgate Fridays' on Television Plaza

Neighbors Credit Union has partnered with Operation Food Search, KSDK, and local high schools to collect non-perishable food donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, for the second year.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

To kick-off Show Me St. Louis' Tailgate Friday series and the launch of "Tackle Hunger" Operation Food Search and Neighbors Credit Union joined the Show Me team on Television Plaza.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between 12 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Tackle Hunger” started Aug. 21, with the first football match Aug. 25 between Marquette High School and Lafayette High School.

Last year’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative included 22 schools, which donated nearly 45,000 pounds of food, which provided 16,687 area residents with quality nutrition for one day at no cost. Lutheran St. Charles High School generated the most donations with 6,720 pounds.

If you are in need of assistance or if you are able to help, visit operationfoodsearch.org or neighborsCU.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY NEIGHBORS CREDIT UNION. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.