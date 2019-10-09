ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is in China along with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA will take on France in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The team had some free time and went out to enjoy dinner. They thought they wanted to order lobster, but when they ordered it they had some second thoughts…

The video shows a lobster on a plate at a Hibachi-style restaurant and seconds later, the lobster jumps.

When the lobster jumped, the team left their seats.

‘It jumped we got up outta there!’

Bleacher Report shared the video on its Twitter,

