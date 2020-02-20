ST. LOUIS — It's been a little over four years since St. Louis was last able to enjoy a home professional football game.

On Sunday, that will change when the BattleHawks take the field at The Dome.

And St. Louis' new XFL tenants plan on kicking off their residency in style. There is no shortage of pregame events for fans on Sunday.

Battle March

The festivities are slated to kick off at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday with the St. Louis BattleHawks Battle March at Convention Plaza. Marching bands from Hazelwood Central, Mater Dei and O'Fallon, Illinois will lead a parade of fans from Convention Plaza to Baer Plaza to kick off the pregame tailgate.

Official Tailgate

The BattleHawks official tailgate at Baer Plaza, sponsored by Schnucks, will start at 11:00 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The tailgate will feature entertainment by DJ Big Papa G, games and activities, giveaways and food and drink available for purchase. The tailgate will run through 1:30 p.m.

Pregame Party at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

You need a game and pregame party ticket for this one, but also at 11:00 a.m., there will be some more pregame excitement over at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village.

BattleHawks Player Walk

After the Battle March, fans will be able to greet BattleHawks players as they arrive for the game at Baer plaza.

Party Zone at The Dome

At noon, the Party Zone inside the Dome will open to fans on the 200 level overlooking the north end zone. The Party Zone will be open to all fans with a game ticket. Fans will need to use entrance C or D to get to the Party Zone.

Gates Open

At 12:30 p.m., all gates will open at The Dome at America's Center. All fans will receive a rally towel.

Watch: Head Coach Johnathan Hayes talks about getting BattleHawks ready for first home game

Other Gameday Info

If you're heading to the game, be sure to have the tickets handy on your mobile device. Fans can view, transfer or sell tickets using the XFL Official App. The XFL is asking that you do not screenshot the ticket, as there will be a rotating barcode.

Also if you're heading to the game, a clear bag policy will be in effect at The Dome. Purses larger than a clutch bag will not be permitted, along with coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage, computer bags or camera bags.

If you're looking for parking, you can pre-purchase a spot by heading to this link.

If you're not heading to the game, you can watch it on ESPN starting at 2:00.

