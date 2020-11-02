If the early returns are any indication, St. Louis loves the XFL.

The Sports Business Journal's John Ourand is reporting that the BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades drew 2,495,000 viewers on Sunday and had a 7.4 television rating in St. Louis.

That's higher than any rating reported in ESPN's first XFL broadcast on Saturday between Washington and Seattle, although that game did average 3.03 million viewers.

Every game over the past weekend also reported an attendance of more than 17,000 fans.

According to the XFL News Hub, Seattle and St. Louis have actually sold the most tickets so far, although neither have played a home game yet. (The BattleHawks first game in St. Louis is on February 23.)

St. Louis was the only road team to win in the first weekend of the XFL, riding their staunch defense to a 15-9 win over Dallas on Sunday.

The BattleHawks will be back in Texas next Sunday to take on the Houston Roughnecks, who are also 1-0 in the league.

