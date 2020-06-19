Even during his life in football, fatherhood has always come first for Bob Wallace

“There’s a closeness with them that you hope you will never lose,” Bob said of his sons

ST. LOUIS — Bob Wallace had quite a career in the NFL, but fatherhood has always come first for him.

Bob Wallace did what so many of us have dreamed of doing. He spent his life as a sports executive. Now, he chairs the sports law practice at Thompson Coburn.

However, before that Wallace spent 30 years in the NFL. He worked for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the St. Louis Rams ascending to the title of Executive Vice President.

“Being persistent and being prepared and being ready is important,” Wallace said.

Bob has another passion in life: being a father to his two sons: 26-year-old Eric and 27-year-old Grant.

Grant had a legendary high school career at John Burroughs as a wide receiver scoring 62 touchdowns. The two time all-state performer went to Yale, where his dad once played. Grant finished fourth all-time in receiving yards at Yale.

“I remember Grant when he was younger and he asking would I rather go to a Rams game or to watch him play and I told him I would rather watch him play.”

“My dad was very chill when I was playing football,” Grant said. “He just wanted me to have fun.”

“I think the first time hearing his name called at the Yale Bowl was really special for me,” Bob said.

Grant followed Dad in the family business. He is a scout with the Miami Dolphins.

Eric has autism, and the love this family has for this young man is off the charts.

“Julie always says Eric just tolerates us but he loves Grant,” Bob said.

“He means everything to me,” Grant said. “I love spending time with him and making fun of him as brothers do.”

And as fathers do, Bob set the example so Grant could observe and Grant could feel his love.

“The best thing he does is treats people with compassion and patience and that relates to my brother,” Grant said. “That’s what I appreciate most the way he treats other people.

“There’s a closeness with them that you hope you will never lose,” Bob said.