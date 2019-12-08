The St. Louis Cardinals might be fighting for a playoff spot in 2019, but fans can already look forward to the 2020 season.
The team announced its 2020 regular season schedule on Monday.
The Cardinals will open the season on the road in Cincinnati on March 27.
They'll head home on April 2 to face the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener at Busch Stadium. This is the first time the Orioles have ever played at Busch Stadium III, even though the stadium will be celebrating 14 years of existence in 2020.
Along with Baltimore, thee Cardinals will also welcome Kansas City, Toronto and the New York Yankees for inter-league play.
The Cardinals will also take part in the MLB London series next season, when they meet the Cubs across the pond on June 13 and 14.
Here are all the home dates for next season:
April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore
April 6-9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 24-26 vs. Miami
May 4-6 vs. San Diego
May 8-10 vs. New York Mets
May 18-21 vs. Atlanta
May 22-24 vs. Arizona
May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh
June 1-2 vs. Toronto
June 13-14 vs. Chicago Cubs at London
June 16-18 vs. Colorado
June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati
June 29-July 2 vs. Washington
July 3-4 vs. Milwaukee
July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees
July 20-22 vs. San Francisco
July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs
August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati
August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
August 14-15 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
August 31- September 3 vs. Philadelphia
September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs
September 15-16 vs. Kansas City
September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee
You can find more information about the Cardinals' 2020 season here.
