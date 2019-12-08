The St. Louis Cardinals might be fighting for a playoff spot in 2019, but fans can already look forward to the 2020 season.

The team announced its 2020 regular season schedule on Monday.

The Cardinals will open the season on the road in Cincinnati on March 27.

They'll head home on April 2 to face the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener at Busch Stadium. This is the first time the Orioles have ever played at Busch Stadium III, even though the stadium will be celebrating 14 years of existence in 2020.

Along with Baltimore, thee Cardinals will also welcome Kansas City, Toronto and the New York Yankees for inter-league play.

The Cardinals will also take part in the MLB London series next season, when they meet the Cubs across the pond on June 13 and 14.

Here are all the home dates for next season:

April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore

April 6-9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 24-26 vs. Miami

May 4-6 vs. San Diego

May 8-10 vs. New York Mets

May 18-21 vs. Atlanta

May 22-24 vs. Arizona

May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh

June 1-2 vs. Toronto

June 13-14 vs. Chicago Cubs at London

June 16-18 vs. Colorado

June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati

June 29-July 2 vs. Washington

July 3-4 vs. Milwaukee

July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees

July 20-22 vs. San Francisco

July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs

August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati

August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

August 14-15 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

August 31- September 3 vs. Philadelphia

September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs

September 15-16 vs. Kansas City

September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee

You can find more information about the Cardinals' 2020 season here.

