The Cardinals had quite a bit of news to announce on their Monday off day.

The biggest of which is that outfield prospect Randy Arozarena is finally heading to the big leagues.

Arozarena, a 24-year-old native of Cuba, has been tearing up the minor leagues in 2019. Just at Triple-A Memphis alone, Arozarena is hitting .368 with an OPS of 1.004 in 52 games.

Jose Martinez is heading to the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury to make room for Arozarena.

That wasn't the only roster move the Cardinals announced, though.

Yadier Molina has completed his rehab and will return to the club in Kansas City. Molina hit .261 with four home runs and 36 RBI on the season before leaving with a thumb injury in early July.

Andrew Knizner will head back to Memphis to make room for Molina.

That still wasn't the end of the Cardinals news on Monday.

The club announced that had relieved assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska of his duties as coach, and replaced him with Triple-A hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, who is expected to remain with the team for the rest of the season.

