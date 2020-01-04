ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs London series has officially been canceled.

According to the MLB, the series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to play in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14.

St. Louis would have been the home team for both games, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

Spring training was halted on March 12.

The Cardinals home opener would have been on April 2 at Busch Stadium, but that has also been postponed due to the coronavirus.

No one knows when baseball and other suspended sports will resume, because no one knows when life might return to normal in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE STORIES

RELATED: NCAA Division I Council allows schools to extend eligibility for spring athletes

RELATED: SLU star Jordan Goodwin declares for NBA Draft

RELATED: MLB announces extended support for minor league players through May 31