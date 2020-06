It is not clear whether the person is a player

ST. LOUIS — A member of the Cardinals organization has tested positive for COVID-19, 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano has learned.

The person will be re-tested and self-quarantined, Cardinals President John Mozeliak confirmed Tuesday morning.

Mozeliak did not say whether the person is a player.

Players will report for training on July 1 and the regular season is scheduled to start July 23 and 24.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.