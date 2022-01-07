Former Mizzou head football coach Gary Pinkel to join College Football Hall of Fame

The winningest coach in the history of Missouri football is headed to the Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The winningest coach in the history of the University of Missouri football program is heading to the Hall of Fame. Gary Pinkel is receiving one of the sports' highest honors.

Brett McMurphy from the Action Network first reported the class of 2022 on Friday. Pinkel's inclusion in the 2022 class was later confirmed by NBC affiliate KOMU in Columbia, Missouri.

Before arriving at Mizzou, Pinkel was the head coach at the University of Toledo, and is also the all-time winningest coach for the Rockets.

Pinkel got to Missouri in 2001 and began to turn around the program.

Pinkel went 118-73 in 15 years at Missouri, going 6-4 in bowl games. He also led Mizzou to its first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season that culminated with a Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas. Pinkel also added another Cotton Bowl win in the 2013 season, this time over Oklahoma State.

Pinkel was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and retired from coaching following the 2015 season.

McMurphy reports that Colorado's Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State's Terry Miller, Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams and Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones are among the names who will join Pinkel in the class of 2022.

The official announcement for the College Football class of 2022 is expected to come next week.