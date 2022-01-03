Missouri basketball game against Mississippi State postponed due to COVID protocols

Both the men's and women's basketball programs at Mizzou are dealing with COVID postponements

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Both basketball programs for the University of Missouri will be on a break longer than expected.

On Monday, the men's program announced its upcoming Wednesday game against Mississippi State in Columbia had been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and quarantining. A make-up date has not yet been announced.

Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin announced he had tested positive last week before the team's game against Kentucky. The men are slated to resume play against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in Columbia.

The men's team is 6-7 on the season.

The Missouri women's team pulled off the biggest upset in college basketball in knocking off No. 1 South Carolina in their SEC opener, but now they are also on a COVID hiatus.

The Mizzou women beat South Carolina with just eight players due to COVID issues, and on Saturday announced their next game against Vanderbilt that was scheduled for Sunday had been postponed due to COVID.

The women's team is 12-2 on the season. They are slated to return to play on Jan. 6 against Auburn.