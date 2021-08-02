Mizzou basketball cracks top 10 in AP poll for first time since 2012

The Tigers are getting some serious recognition around the country as their impressive season rolls on

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a good week to be a Missouri Tiger.

After wins over Kentucky and No. 10 Alabama, the Tigers have cracked the top 10 Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Dec. 24, 2012.

Mizzou captured the tenth spot in the poll released Monday, up from No. 18 in last week's poll.

The Tigers are now 13-3 on the season, and have three wins over teams ranked in the Top 10 this year (Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama). In the most recent poll, Missouri is the highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

Mizzou guard Dru Smith was also named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

No. 1⃣0⃣#Mizzou cracks the Top 10 for the first time since Dec. 24, 2012.#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/BmJlvnSc7g — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 8, 2021

In the two games against Kentucky and Alabama, Smith averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the wins. This is the third time this season the senior has been named the conference's player of the week, and the fourth time a Mizzou player has captured the honor.

Smith is the first Mizzou player to win three Player of the Week awards since Jordan Clarkson did it during the 2013-14 season.

Mizzou will be back in action Wednesday night at Ole Miss and has seven SEC games left on their schedule.