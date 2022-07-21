Mizzou locks down commitment from 4-star Kansas City wide receiver Josh Manning

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Tigers and head coach Eli Drinkwitz have added another highly-touted wide receiver to the fold.
The Tigers got a commitment from Lee's Summit incoming senior Joshua Manning on Thursday night. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Manning is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 sports, and ranked as the eighth-best recruit in Missouri in the class of 2023.
According to 247Sports, Manning also had interest from Kansas State, Arkansas, Nebraska and Illinois among others.
