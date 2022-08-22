Mizzou's Luther Burden III nets exclusive potato chip NIL deal with Schnucks

Mizzou's 5-star recruit is making a name for himself before he even touches the field in Columbia.

ST. LOUIS — "Touchdown Luther" is already scoring big before he even touches the field at Mizzou.

Luther Burden III, a 5-star freshman wide receiver, has a number of impressive name, image and likeness deals already, but his latest is sure to make the biggest splash.

Old Vienna released special edition "Luther Burden Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets" that will be available exclusively in Schnucks stores. Burden was the official "taste master" for the chips before they hit stores.

Burden's potato chip deal is one of the most unique NIL deals in the country so far, with his likeness tied directly to exclusive snack food in stores.

The East St. Louis High School product was one of the most-hyped recruits coming out of the 2022 graduating class. Burden is expected to be a key contributor for Missouri in his first season in Columbia.

Burden's friends and mentors said it's not just about NIL deals and football skills for the freshman, though

"This kid absorbs the things you say to him. He listens to you. But the thing that makes him different than any superstar athlete… he’s the most humble young man I’ve met," former Mizzou defensive back Demetrious Johnson said.