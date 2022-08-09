Drinkwitz names Chaminade's Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback

Cook beat out transfer Jack Abraham, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and true freshman Sam Horn for the starting job.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There are still a few weeks until the Missouri Tigers take the football field for real in 2022, but we already know who will be leading the team at quarterback.

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced on Tuesday that sophomore Brady Cook had won the starting quarterback job. Cook is a graduate of Chaminade High School in St. Louis.

Cook beat out transfer Jack Abraham, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and true freshman Sam Horn for the starting job.

Ahead of camp, Cook was confident in his abilities to come away as the starter.

"My mindset really is just to stay calm and trust myself. I've been in situations like this. I know what I need to do. Just stay calm and get it done. Play football and compete," Cook said before the start of fall camp.

Cook played in five games last season, including a start in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army West Point. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game.

Mizzou will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against Louisiana Tech.