COLUMBIA, Mo. — He's only been at Mizzou for a few months, but new head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is certainly starting to make an impression.

The Tigers, and the rest of the programs around the country, watched in anticipation as recruits made their decisions on National Signing Day.

Mizzou was able to pull in big St. Louis names like Brady Cook and Jay Maclin, and a big-time receiver transfer from Virginia Tech named Damon Hazelton.

The biggest reaction though, at least from head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, came when three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Texas decided to surprise everyone and commit to the Tigers.

Let's just say Drinkwitz was pretty excited to find out the news.

Rakeshaw Jr. had offers from Alabama, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Texas and Michigan State before committing to Missouri on Wednesday.

