SLU all-time assists leader Yuri Collins enters transfer portal

"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Saint Louis University for allowing me to be apart of their family. My three years at SLU will be unforgettable and has taught me valuable lessons both on and off the court. Big thanks to coach Ford and his staff for giving me a chance and pushing me towards greatness. I appreciate Saint Louis University and the fans for accepting me and sticking with me through the good and bad. To my brothers, we locked for life. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal," Collins wrote on Twitter.