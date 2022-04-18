SLU all-time assists leader Yuri Collins enters transfer portal

ST. LOUIS — One of the biggest stars Saint Louis University men's basketball has ever had is on the hunt for a new home.
Guard Yuri Collins announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Collins had previously announced he would go through the NBA evaluation process while maintaining his college eligibility.
Collins led all of Division 1 College Basketball in total assists (267) and assists per game (7.9) this past season. Collins is SLU's all-time leader in assists with 554. He's ninth on the Billikens' all-time steals list with 225.
"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Saint Louis University for allowing me to be apart of their family. My three years at SLU will be unforgettable and has taught me valuable lessons both on and off the court. Big thanks to coach Ford and his staff for giving me a chance and pushing me towards greatness. I appreciate Saint Louis University and the fans for accepting me and sticking with me through the good and bad. To my brothers, we locked for life. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal," Collins wrote on Twitter.
Collins is a graduate of St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
In his three years at SLU, Collins averaged 7.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
The Billikens have added transfer Javon Pickett from Missouri to their roster this offseason. They'll also return their injured top-scorer Javonte Perkins for his final season of eligibility in 2022-2023.