ST. LOUIS — Eddie Maruggi will graduate this spring with a degree in finance from SLU.

He played a little Division III basketball at Northwestern State in his home state, Minnesota, before transferring to SLU.

To help pay for the tuition he decided to be the student manager for the basketball team. Even though he doesn’t jump very high or dribble very well, he has a certain skill that no one on the team can match.

Perhaps, no one in the country can match Eddie’s ability to shoot 75-foot set shots.

Frank Cusumano went to SLU to see the magic of Maruggi.

See for yourself:

