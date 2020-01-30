PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Goodwin registered 12 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in leading Saint Louis to a thrilling 77-76 overtime victory over La Salle on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Billikens improve to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in league play. La Salle dips to 10-10 and 1-7 in the league.

Goodwin entered the game needing 12 points for 1,000 for his career, and he hit it on the dot. The bucket that gave him 1,000 career points came on a big 3-pointer in overtime that put SLU on top by four with less than a minute left. Goodwin is one of 32 Billikens in school history with 1,000 or more points, one of 10 players to reach the milestone his junior year.

Javonte Perkins led five Billikens in double figures with 15 points. Hasahn French had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds and added four blocked shots. Yuri Collins posted a career-high 10 points and added five assists, and in doing so became SLU’s all-time leader for assists by a freshman in a season. Demarius Jacobs hit three treys and finished with 11 points.

Saint Louis led by 10 at halftime and led by as many as 13 in the second half, but La Salle rallied from behind to take it to overtime with the score 67-67.

With the Billikens in foul trouble, Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Joshua Hightower played the entire overtime and did not disappoint, combining for seven of the Billikens’ 10 points in the extra session. Hightower converted a 3-point play for his first collegiate field goal.

La Salle had the ball at the end of the first overtime, but could not get a shot to fall and the Billikens escaped with the win.

Saint Louis remains in Philadelphia to face Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. Game time from Hagen Arena is 5:30 p.m. (CT), and it will be televised on NBCSN.

Latest sports headlines: