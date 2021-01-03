SLU senior Javonte Perkins to return for extra year of eligibility

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Billikens got some needed good news on Sunday. Senior guard Javonte Perkins isn't quite ready to call it quits on his college career.
Perkins announced he would be returning to SLU next season, taking advantage of the NCAA eligibility changes allowing players an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Louis native and Miller Career Academy grad is SLU's leading scorer so far this season, averaging 16.9 points per game for the Billikens.
"With the support and guidance of my family, coaching staff, and teammates, I have made the decision to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return to Saint Louis University next season," Perkins wrote in a tweet by SLU basketball. "It has always been my dream to play professional basketball, and this decision will prepare me for that and so much more. Also, there's nothing better than playing in front of a packed Chaifetz Arena and I can't wait to experience that again next year. I'm now focused on ending the season strong and celebrating Hasahn, Jordan and Josh for Senior Night after Monday's game against UMass. Team Blue!"
The Billikens missed a month this season due to a COVID-19 outbreak within in the team, and are currently trying to secure a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.