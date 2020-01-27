ST. LOUIS — Jordan Goodwin posted a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 55-39 victory over Fordham Sunday afternoon in an Atlantic 10 Conference clash at Chaifetz Arena.

The win improves the Billikens' record to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in A-10 play. Fordham dips to 7-12 overall and 1-6 in the league.

The 39 points by Fordham were the second-fewest given up by the Billikens in an A-10 game. SLU yielded 38 points to George Washington in 2007-08.

Goodwin's 17 points, a game-high, came on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Five of his 13 boards were on the offensive glass.

Tay Weaver scored in double figures for the second straight game and finished with 13 points. Javonte Perkins scored 10 points for the Billikens.

Yuri Collins dished out six assists and is now tied with Kwamain Mitchell for the most assists by a freshman in school history (113).

The Billikens opened up a 13-0 run and never trailed in the game. SLU led 32-16 at halftime.

Fordham never got its deficit to less than 10 the rest of the way and the Billikens cruised to the victory, snapping a two-game losing skid heading into an important road trip in Philadelphia next week.

The Billikens face La Salle on Wednesday, Jan. 29 (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and Saint Joseph's on Saturday, Feb. 1 (5:30 p.m. on NBCSN).

