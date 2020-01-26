ST. LOUIS — Nobody can get a crowd going in St. Louis quite like Charles Glenn.

The Blues National Anthem singer for 19 seasons, Glenn decided to retire from doing the anthem on a regular basis at the conclusion of the 2019 season as he battle Multiple Sclerosis. The Blues were able to give him a pretty awesome parting gift, with a Stanley Cup championship.

But Glenn was back in the building on Saturday night for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The Enterprise Center nearly exploded as Glenn walked the red carpet to do the anthem. He thanked the crowd for the ovation and then performed an anthem like only Charles Glenn can do.

There really isn't anyone who can get a St. Louis crowd going like Charles Glenn.

RELATED: Charles Glenn to sing National Anthem at Game 3 of NLDS at Busch Stadium

RELATED: Dear Blues: Thank you, you did it for all of us

RELATED: One last anthem: Charles Glenn to take final bow in Game 6

RELATED: Charles Glenn sings 'Gloria' lullaby to newborns in Missouri Baptist video

RELATED: Blues national anthem singer performs 'Gloria' at St. Louis couple's wedding

RELATED: Charles Glenn continues to enjoy the ride as Blues anthem singer

RELATED: Why Blues games will 'sound' a bit different next season

There really isn't anyone who can get a St. Louis crowd going like Charles Glenn.