ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University junior forward Hasahn French has put the Atlantic 10 on notice this year, averaging a double-double of 12.2 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Now, French is getting some national attention for his impressive season. He is one of 10 players named to the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

The award goes to the nation's top power forward, and Malone himself and the Hall of Fame selection committee determine the five finalists. Fans can also vote for French, and the top five selections in the fan vote will get an additional vote to help them make it to the next round.

French leads the Atlantic 10 in rebounding and is ninth in the entire NCAA for rebounds per game. He's also 16th in the country in blocks per game.

French is one of two active players in NCAA Division 1 who have 180+ career blocks, 75+ career steals and 150+ career assists.

The winner of the 2020 Karl Malone Award will be honored at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10.

Previous winners of the award include Zion Williamson, Deandre Ayton and Montrezl Harrell.

