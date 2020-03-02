ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University junior swingman Javonte Perkins is the latest Billiken to claim Player of the Week honors in the Atlantic 10.

Perkins was named a co-Player of the Week for the conference on Monday after leading the Billikens to wins against Saint Joseph's and La Salle last week.

Perkins had a team-high 33 points for the Billikens against Saint Joseph's and had 15 points against La Salle.

The Southwestern Illinois College transfer is the third Billiken to be named A-10 Player of the Week this season, following Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin. This is the first time in SLU history that three different Billikens have earned conference Player of the Week honors.

Perkins is averaging 13.4 points per game this season and has shined brightest against conference competition, upping his average to 17.3 points per game in conference games.

The Billikens will take on Duquesne on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena.

