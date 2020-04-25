Denver Broncos draft tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, reunite him with Mizzou teammate Drew Lock

The Broncos have loaded up on offensive talent to surround quarterback Drew Lock

DENVER — Two recent Mizzou standouts are reuniting the NFL.

Saturday, the Denver Broncos selected Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 118th overall pick.

An impressive physical offensive threat, Okwuegbunam caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at Mizzou.

Okwuegbunam will reunite with quarterback Drew Lock in Denver. The two were teammates at Mizzou for two of Okwuegbunam's three seasons with the Tigers, and teamed up for 17 touchdowns.

The Broncos have loaded up on weapons for Drew Lock in the draft, taking receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and center Lloyd Cushenberry III with their early round picks.