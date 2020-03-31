ST. LOUIS — BattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino became a quick fan favorite in St. Louis with his booming field goal kicks at The Dome. Now, with the sports world on pause, he's got a new goal in mind.

Russolino put out on Twitter Monday that he started an online fundraiser to assist front line healthcare workers during the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.

"Amidst the times of hardships and uncertainties, I started a GoFundMe page for the HEROES, one of them being my incredible fiancé, who are sacrificing daily to help fight this horrible virus! PLEASE SHARE, ANYTHING HELPS," Russolino wrote on Twitter.

As he mentioned in his tweet, this hits home for the BattleHawks' kicker, whose fiance is a nurse at the UC Irvine Medical Center in California.

All the money raised by Russolino's fundraiser will go to a few different places around the country.

"All proceeds will be evenly split between those at @UCIrvineHealth @SSMHealthSTL and family and friends working in the New Orleans healthcare systems! All three of these places are extremely special to my fiancé and I! THANKS SO MUCH!!" Russolino tweeted.

