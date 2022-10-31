Ka-Kaw! St. Louis Battlehawks will return in 2023

After a pandemic shutdown, the XFL team will play in front of fans again next year at The Dome at America's Center.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season.

Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Since then, a new ownership group, lead by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, purchased the XFL and had announced plans to revive the league in 2022.

Now, the St. Louis football team is back, along with seven other XFL teams: the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers.

Earlier this month, the league finalized the coaching and football operations staff for each of the eight teams.

For the Battlehawks, Anthony Becht was named head coach.

“We cannot wait to get out there and get after it," Becht said in a statement. "The Battlehawks are ready to bring football greatness back to our city and make you all proud. We will see you repping Blue and Gray at The Dome! Ka Kaw!”

The team will play in front of fans starting next year at The Dome at America's Center. Tickets for the XFL games will start at $25 a piece. Ticket deposits for 2023 season are now available to reserve season tickets, group experiences and suite rentals.

Battlehawks merchandise will be available at the XFL Shop starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The XFL Draft will take place in November.