St. Louis Battlehawks eliminated from playoff contention after tiebreakers

The St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons ended with the same record after the 10-week regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A final 'Ka-Kaw' for the 2023 XFL season.

The St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 season fell short of a playoff berth on Sunday after a Seattle Sea Dragons win and tiebreakers.

The Battlehawks beat the Orlando Guardians on Saturday, scoring an XFL-record 53 points and collecting a season-high 493 yards of total offense. Quarterback A.J. McCarron threw for a season-high 420 yards with a season-high six touchdown passes and no interceptions.

St. Louis ended with a 7-3 record after the 10-week regular season.

The Sea Dragons also ended with the same record, 7-3, after beating the Vegas Vipers on Sunday 28-9.

With the same record, the teams went through tiebreakers that the XFL provided:

Ahead of its Week 10 games, the XFL is sharing its two team tiebreakers and Division Championship Game clinching scenarios. pic.twitter.com/30fvL7Y8az — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) April 21, 2023

The teams were tied through the first four tiebreakers and on the fifth, the tie was broken.

At the end of the season, the Battlehawks scored 249 points and allowed 202, ranking second and fourth in those races for four total tiebreaker points. The Sea Dragons scored 243 points and gave up 177, ranking fourth and first, respectively, for five total tiebreaker points.

The 2023 XFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 29 with the Arlington Renegades facing the Houston Roughnecks. The Seattle Sea Dragons will play D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 30.

The championship will occur at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Find more information about the XFL and the 2023 playoffs here.