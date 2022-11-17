Ka-Kaw! St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 season tickets on sale now

Five-game season ticket packages begin at $125 for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

ST. LOUIS — The XFL and St. Louis Battlehawks are back in 2023 and season tickets are now available to purchase.

The Battlehawks will play five home games throughout the regular season at The Dome, returning to their previous home field in 2020.

Five-game season ticket packages begin at $125 for St. Louis.

“The excitement for the 2023 season has been building amongst XFL fans, which has been reflected in the number of deposits we’ve already received, and we’re thrilled to officially go on sale with season ticket packages for all eight markets today,” said Janet Duch, Chief Marketing and Content Officer.

Fans also have the ability to preview their seats using Ticketmaster's 'Virtual Benue' feature. Guests can see 3D stadium views before making their seat selections.

XFL season tickets will have two membership levels, gold and silver, when purchasing. Tickets will include exclusive benefits such as:

Price lock for the 2023 and 2024 seasons

Same seat location for all home games

20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com

Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing

Priority access to purchase seats for the XFL Playoffs and XFL Championship Game

Priority access to renew seats for the 2024 season

Priority game day access to on-field experiences

Priority access to fan events (watch parties, fan fest and other special content)

Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member team and coach events (town halls, chalk talks, press conferences and exclusive content and access)

The XFL season is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. No official regular season schedule has been announced at this time.

For more information about season tickets, prices and benefits, visit the XFL website here.