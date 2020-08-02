From Fort Zumwalt West to Mater Dei in Breese, Illinois, we spread out all over the St. Louis area to bring you the best games for the Friday Night Prep Rally.

We're in the heat of the season, and teams are hoping to starting hitting their high as the playoffs inch closer.

Here is all our coverage from Friday, February 7.

Watch: Chaminade at De Smet

Watch: Francis Howell at Fort Zumwalt West

Watch: Breese Central at Mater Dei

Watch: Kirkwood at Lindbergh

Watch: Priory at MICDS

Watch: Ladue vs. Rock Bridge girls

Watch: Incarnate Word at Parkway Central girls

