From Fort Zumwalt West to Mater Dei in Breese, Illinois, we spread out all over the St. Louis area to bring you the best games for the Friday Night Prep Rally.
We're in the heat of the season, and teams are hoping to starting hitting their high as the playoffs inch closer.
Here is all our coverage from Friday, February 7.
Watch: Francis Howell at Fort Zumwalt West
Watch: Breese Central at Mater Dei
Watch: Ladue vs. Rock Bridge girls
Watch: Incarnate Word at Parkway Central girls
RELATED: Friday night prep rally highlights: January 31
RELATED: Friday night prep rally hoops highlights: January 10
RELATED: Highland Shootout remains one of the top tournaments in the country for prep basketball talent
RELATED: The 10 St. Louis area high school hoops stars you should go watch this winter