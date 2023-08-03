Metro East boasts trio of girls basketball champions in 2023

Okawville, Mater Dei and O'Fallon put on a show and put the basketball spotlight on the Metro East this state championship season.

ILLINOIS, USA — In simple terms, the Metro East owned Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois, over state championship weekend.

First, the Okawville girls downed Christopher 56 to 35 to win the Class 1A title, the program's third overall and first in 23 years.

“There are no words. I think I’m still coming down from the experience we had as a team," Okawville head coach Haylee Bowers said. “This community has been phenomenal when it comes to basketball and just to be in that group is unbelievable.”

And with a young core still intact, they're already planning to be back on the state stage next year.

“Honestly yes," Okawville junior Alayna Kraus said when asked if she thought of repeating. "It’s something we’ll look forward to next year and know that we want to get back up there.”

After Okawville, it was Mater Dei's spotlight in 2A. The Knights brought home the first girls basketball championship in school history with a 62 to 46 win over Byron.

Mater Dei was anchored by a stellar performance by sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier, who recorded a triple double of 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in the victory.

“She was a monster," Mater Dei senior Julia Korte said of Koerkenmeier. "She was getting every rebound and every block. She was so helpful. I don’t know what came out but I’m glad it did.”

“I heard the fan section yelling triple-double and looked up at the big screen in the middle and was like, oh, I just did that," Koerkenmeier said.

And last but not least, O'Fallon brought home their first girls hoops state title, defeating Benet in a thrilling 62 to 57 win in double overtime to win the 4A crown.

“The first team to do it? We’re leaving a mark. Everybody will know who we are now," O'Fallon senior Jailah Pelly said.

“We’ve made more than just that one piece of history. We’ve made so much history. So this team in O’Fallon will be remembered forever," O'Fallon's all-time leading scorer Shannon Dowell said.

There are only four levels of girls high school basketball in Illinois. The Metro East owns three state championship trophies for 2023. Not too shabby.

“The Chicago area gets a lot of coverage so we wanted to make sure our name gets out there and a bunch of schools did that around us and it’s great to see that," Kraus said.

“That just goes to show how much talent there is in the lower half of the state. We played a tremendous strength of schedule this year and just goes to show the teams down here are hard workers and good athletes," Koerkenmeier said.

“I think Breese Central in 2006 was the last girls team to win a state title down our way, but to do three in one day? That is something that will probably never be broken again," O'Fallon head coach Nick Knolhoff said.

And while the wins will always live on as history, the players are hoping their triumphs will instill that passion for winning in the next generation of southern Illinois champions.

“I’ve had kids come up to me and tell me congrats and give me a hug. And it’s kind of crazy to see how close-knit this community is to win," Korte said.

“I think it’s really cool because the little girls in grade school right now get to look up to us and say they want to be like us when I grow up," Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe said.