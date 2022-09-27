Week 6: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Lindbergh and Ritenour

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 18,939 pounds of food for Operation Food Search for a street value of $33,243.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Just about halfway through the high school season, 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. And Week 6 features an intriguing match up between Lindbergh and Ritenour.

Ritenour comes into the game 4-1 on the season, working on a big turnaround from their 0-10 season of a year ago. Lindbergh is 3-2 on the season.

Ritenour and Lindbergh will face off on the field in Week 6, but also off the field collecting non-perishable food items for Operation Food Search as part of our Tackle Hunger initiative in partnership with Neighbors Credit Union.

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 18,939 pounds of food for Operation Food Search for a street value of $33,243.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.