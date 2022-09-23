Week 5 of Tackle Hunger collects nearly 4,000 pounds worth of food for Operation Food Search

In the fifth week of Tackle Hunger food drive, St. Mary's and Duchesne collect nearly 4,000 pounds worth of non-perishable food.

Week 5 saw St. Mary's and Duchesne go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Duchesne collected 3,337 pounds of food, and St. Mary's also brought in 639 pounds. In total, the two schools combined for 3,976 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $6,958.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 994 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, St. Mary's won 48-6 over Duchesne.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.