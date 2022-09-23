Week 5 of Tackle Hunger collects nearly 4,000 pounds worth of food for Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS — In Week 5 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, St. Mary's and Duchesne high schools
Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.
Week 5 saw St. Mary's and Duchesne go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.
Duchesne collected 3,337 pounds of food, and St. Mary's also brought in 639 pounds. In total, the two schools combined for 3,976 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $6,958.
Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 994 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.
On the field, St. Mary's won 48-6 over Duchesne.
Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.
So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 18,939 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.