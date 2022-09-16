Week 4 of Tackle Hunger collects over $10,000 worth of food for Operation Food Search

In the fourth week of Table Hunger food drive, O'Fallon and Edwardsville collected more than 5,900 pounds of food.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — In Week 4 of 5 On your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, O'Fallon and Edwardsville high schools showed up in a big way, and not just on the field.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

O'Fallon tallied 1,411 pounds of donated food, and Edwardsville brought in 4,557 pounds. In total, the two schools combined for 5,968 pounds of donated, non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $10,544. Both schools also donated a total of $100 to the cause.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 1,542 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, O'Fallon won on the road 32-31 against Edwardsville.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.