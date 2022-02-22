'We're really enjoying this ride': Westminster basketball is living out dream season

They've beaten the St. Louis high school heavyweights and have just one loss on the season. The Westminster Wildcats are arguably the best hoops team in the area.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — When you think about high school basketball powerhouses in the St. Louis area, you probably don't think about Westminster Christian Academy.

But in 2022, you should. The Wildcats are arguably the most impressive team in the area.

They've never won a state title, but have big plans to change that this year. A 24-1 regular-season record is a good start.

This year, Westminster has taken on the bigger traditional basketball powerhouses in the St. Louis area and won.

Junior guard Kobi Williams hit a last-second shot to take down a talent-laden CBC team. They destroyed perennial power Chaminade by 34 in a road game. And they went on the road to take down the always-impressive Vashon Wolverines.

Westminster's only loss on the season was the hands of De Smet back in December.

The Wildcats are led by head coach Dale Ribble, who has coached at six different colleges over his 20-year career and played under Charlie Spoonhour at Missouri State before that.

His team is peaking at the right time.

"We want to be playing our best at the end of the year. So we've still got a week or two to improve and get better and we're going to give it our best shot," Ribble said.

"When we come together as a team I believe we can be the best team in this area," Williams said.

Williams is one of, but not the only star for Westminster.

Truman State commit and sharpshooter Casen Lawrence has scored more than 1,100 points in his career at Westminster.

And their big man, senior Austin Vick, is a 6-foot-8 load in the paint.

And although things have gone just about perfect for Westminster so far this season, there's a lot left to play for.

"To be honest it's just a number," Williams said of being 24-1. "Once you get into the playoffs you're one and done. Anything can happen. It's just a number at this point."

Westminster has one game remaining on their schedule before they'll start that path to a state championship. And you bet they'll be having fun along the path.

"We're really enjoying this ride," Ribble said.