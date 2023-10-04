Interest in Arkansas commit, CBC phenom Zanetello remains at all-time high

His high school coach believes the shortstop has all tools that scouts look for.

ST. LOUIS — Most high school baseball phenoms are met with a wonderful dilemma for all high school baseball phenoms.

Do you go to college on a great scholarship and maybe play in the College World Series? Or do you get drafted and take the money and run?

Nazzan Zanetello from Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) is in that situation. He is signed and sealed to go to the University of Arkansas.

But the big question is will Zanetello will ever get to Fayetteville. The potential MLB draft pick could soon be seen in a Major League Stadium.

CBC Head Coach Mason Horn knows he has something special with Zanetello.

"In five years, I hope I see him on TV," Horn said.

Standing 6 foot 3 inches tall, the interest in the senior shortstop has been through the roof. At a recent game, Angles, Mariners, and Cardinals scouts were gazing at his every movement.

"As for as scouts go, every organization has been in his living room, at our practices, or at our games, Horn said.

That pressure doesn't deter Zanetello.

He believes, "It is a lot of pressure on myself but honestly, I think pressure is a privilege because it means a lot of great people expect great things from you.

"He's got all those tools that everybody is looking for," Horn added touching on the teen's athleticism.

His coach described the 17-year-old as a "humble, out-right great guy."

